VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/21/2023

Tuesday November 21, 2023

3:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Kneller Road in Liberty Township for a report of a domestic dispute.

5:30 a.m. – Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a deer on U.S. 224 in Harrison Township. No injuries were reported.

9:00 a.m. – Deputies along with Van Wert Fire responded to a report of a single motor vehicle crash on the ramp to U.S. 30 westbound from U.S. 127. A 2003 GMC Savanna driven by William Stanley of Cincinnati accelerated and started fish tailing, then flipped onto the passenger side of the vehicle. Stanley was unable to free himself and was hanging from his seatbelt. Once freed of the seatbelt, he claimed no injury and was not transported. His van was towed from the scene. Van Wert Police, ODOT, and Van Wert County EMA assisted at the scene.

9:18 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject believed to be having mini strokes.

9:28 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for a subject who may have taken too much Ibuprofen.

12:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of fraud.

2:15 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert for a subject who fell.

3:40 p.m. – Deputies along with Ohio City EMS responded to a residence on Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City on a report of domestic violence. EMS transported two juveniles and one adult to Van Wert Health for medical treatment. Jeremy Thomas Paige was arrested and transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility. Paige is charged with three counts of third degree felony domestic violence.

7:53 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS and Van Wert EMS, and Deputies to a residence on Knittle Road in Ridge Township for a subject reported as not breathing.

8:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mentzer Church Road in Tully Township for a report of a semitruck stuck in a field. The vehicle had to be towed from the field.