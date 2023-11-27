Van Wert Police blotter 11/19-11/26/23

Van Wert Police

Sunday, November 19 – a male attempted to use a fake $10 bill to purchase food at the Orchard Tree restaurant.

Sunday, November 19 – an attempted shoplifting was reported in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd. No charges were filed.

Monday, November 20 – arrested Shawn Michael Thomas on an outstanding warrant from Henry County Common Pleas Court. The arrest was made in the 1000 block of Oak Lane.

Tuesday, November 21 – a theft was reported at Brookside Convenience Store.

Tuesday, November 21 – a two vehicle crash occurred on N. Washington St. near Brooks Ave.

Tuesday, November 21 – arrested a juvenile for assault in the 1200 block of Lincoln Highway.

Tuesday, November 21 – responded to the 200 block of N. Cherry St. for a distraught male.

Wednesday, November 22 – a juvenile was charged with theft in connection with an incident in the 100 block of Fox Rd.

Wednesday, November 22 – arrested Samantha Jo Lacy, 31, on a warrant in the 600 block of Center St.

Wednesday, November 22 – a burglary report was taken in the 600 block of N. Franklin St.

Thursday, November 23 – police and EMS responded to S. Wayne St. regarding a deceased elderly male.

Saturday, November 25 – arrested Dustin Lehmkuhle on two active warrants in the area of Fulton Ave. and Grant St.

Saturday, November 25 – arrested Gavin J. McMichael, 19, for attempting to trespassing in a habitation at a residence in the 600 block of State St.

Sunday, November 26 – received a report of telecommunications harassment.