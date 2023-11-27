VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/22/2023

Wednesday November 22, 2023

1:35 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Elizabeth Street in the Village of Convoy on a noise complaint.

8:29 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Leitner Road in Union Township on a trespassing complaint involving hunters.

9:25 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with chest pain.

10:48 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a county resident on a complaint of forgery.

11:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Defiance Trail Road in Hoaglin Township on a complaint of someone possibly trying to gain entry to the residence.

11:06 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Koch Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject that had fallen.

2:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2012 GMC Sierra driven by Natalie Bradtmueller of Payne was southbound on Ohio 49, approaching the intersection of U.S. 30. After stopping at the stop sign, she crossed the westbound lane of U.S. 30 and failed to see a 2018 Peterbilt driven by Tyrus Coyan of Jackson. Her vehicle struck the passenger side of the trailer. No injuries were reported.

3:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bebb Street in the Village of Venedocia for a report of a violation of protection order.

3:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mentzer Church road in Tully Township to investigate a report of a damaged corn field.

4:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sunrise Court in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:10 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Burt Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject having a lot of pain.

6:24 p.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence on Shenk Road in Washington Township for a subject who had fallen.

10:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

10:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy.