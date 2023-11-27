VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/23/2023

Thursday November 23, 2023

12:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township on a complaint of reckless operation.

8:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Shenk Road in Washington Township.

9:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wolfcale Road in Harrison Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Fife Road in Hoaglin Township on a complaint of a sick raccoon.

1:30 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of State Street in the City of Van Wert on a complaint of a loose dog.

1:39 p.m. – Deputies along with Convoy EMS responded to a residence on Sycamore Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a subject not breathing.

1:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Elm Street in the Village of Ohio City to check the welfare of a resident.

4:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Adams Street in the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of telecommunications harassment.

4:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Willshire Township on a report of suspicious persons trespassing at a residence.

5:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township on a report of reckless driving.

6:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Monticello Spencerville Road in Jennings Township on a complaint of a stolen dog.

10:19 p.m. – Deputies made a motorist assist with a resident to a location on Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township.

11:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Bowers Road in Tully Township on a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area.