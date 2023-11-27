VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/24/2023

Friday November 24, 2023

7:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Middle Point Wetzel Road in Jackson Township to check the welfare of a subject having mental crisis.

8:12 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Clay Street in the City of Delphos on a complaint of loose dogs.

9:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township to check the welfare of a subject walking.

9:15 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Harrison Willshire Road in Willshire Township on a report of a suspicious person in the area.

9:29 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 33 in Willshire Township on a report of reckless driving.

2:58 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Elm Sugar Road in Hoaglin Township on a complaint of a stray dog.

3:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:09 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Wren Landeck Road in York Township for a subject that had fallen.

6:22 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject reported as being unresponsive but breathing.