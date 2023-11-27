VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/25/2023

Saturday November 25, 2023

3:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Elizabeth Street in the Village of Convoy on a report of a subject being disorderly.

12:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township on a report of reckless driving.

3:29 p.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence on North Saint Mary’s Road for a subject with an internal defibrillator being shocked.

4:29 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Ohio 81 in Willshire Township for a subject having a seizure.

5:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Walnut Street in the Village of Middle Point to investigate a report of theft.

7:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Shenk Road in Washington Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

7:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Cherry Street in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of domestic violence. A male juvenile, 16, was arrested and charged with first degree misdemeanor domestic violence. He was transported to a juvenile detention center.

8:27 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Haley Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject having a panic attack.

10:03 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject with high blood pressure.