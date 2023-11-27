VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/26/2023

Sunday November 26, 2023

6:48 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Franklin Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had fallen.

7:09 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Westwood Drive in the City of VanWert for a subject who had fallen.

7:21 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on VanWert Decatur Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had fallen.

7:53 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Boyd Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a subject with abdominal pain.

8:44 a.m. – A male subject arrived at the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office. The subject was very loud and made very little sense. Deputies at the office began to investigate to see what he needed. He was very jittery, paranoid, and had enlarged pupils. The subject had driven himself to the office. After further investigation and tests it was found that the subject had been driving while under the influence. Austin Lee Krick, 28, of Elizabeth Street in Convoy was taken into custody and transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility on a first degree misdemeanor charge of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

11:14 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Jennings Road in Ridge Township for a subject who had passed out.

11:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of trespassing.

11:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Pancake Road in Harrison Township to assist with an unruly juvenile.

11:55 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on South Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject with chest pain.

12:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Mentzer Church Road in Tully Township to contact a resident for the Van Wert City Police.

2:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to a private property motor vehicle crash at a location on Towne Center Boulevard. No injuries were reported.

4:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Northfield Drive in the Village of Middle Point on a report of a loose dog.

5:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township on a complaint of reckless driving.

5:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township on a complaint of reckless driving.

5:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Pancake Road in Harrison Township to standby as a peace officer for a child exchange.

6:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 709 in Liberty Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

7:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township on a complaint of reckless driving.

7:07 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject having cardiac related issues.

7:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Walnut Street in the Village of Middle Point on a report of a suspicious vehicle.

7:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Middle Point Road for a private property motor vehicle crash. No injuries were reported.

8:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:56 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a subject found unconscious.

10:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Van Wert Decatur Road in the City of Van Wert to check the area for a report of a suspicious male.