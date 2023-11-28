Council hears airport funding request, handles finances

Airport Board President Fred Fisher makes the board’s annual funding request. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Short and sweet. That’s the best way to describe Monday night’s meeting of Van Wert City Council.

Much of the 31-minute meeting centered around financial matters, including the approval of 4 percent raises for the city’s non-bargaining unit employees in the police and fire departments, the service department, auditor’s office, income tax department and municipal court system. The raises are for 2024 and are generally the same already given to the city’s union employees.

Council heard the first reading of the city’s 2024 budget ordinance. The proposed budget includes $80,000 to economic development, $30,000 to Main Street Van Wert and $5,000 to the Van Wert County Humane Society. The ordinance may be amended at the next meeting to include a $40,000 request from the Van Wert County Regional Airport Board President Fred Fisher, who was at the meeting and briefly addressed council.

“We’re doing better and things are looking up out there but we’re still not where we need to be yet to be self-supportive,” Fisher explained. “Your help is very much appreciated in keeping the new terminal looking great and operations moving forward.”

Fisher also noted people may see a jet flying in and out of the airport and said it’s based at the airport. He also said plans remain on track to add 1,000 feet to the runway by the end of 2024, which would allow more jets to use the airport.

“That will help our bottom line once we get that,” Fisher said.

He added there’s a new flight instructor at the airport and he has more students than he can handle, so the board is looking at adding a second instructor and possibly a secondary plane to help.

The funding request will be addressed at the next meeting.

Council members also approved several routine fund transfers and supplemental appropriations and gave approval to a new fund on its third and final reading for opioid settlement money.

Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming requested council prepare legislation to raise water rates by 10 percent, effective January 1. A vote is expected at the next meeting. Fleming addressed the proposed increase at council’s last meeting (see story here).

An ordinance amending city ordinances regarding fences and planting screens had its first reading.

Council President Jerry Mazur was absent from the meeting, along with Second Ward Councilman David Stinnett, Law Director John Hatcher and City Auditor Martha Balyeat.

The next meeting of Van Wert City Council will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, December 11, in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515. E. Main St.