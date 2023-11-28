VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/27/2023

Monday November 27, 2023

12:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Harrison Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

7:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Market Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:15 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in York Township for a report of an abandoned vehicle.

9:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in Pleasant Township to investigate the theft of a golf cart.

11:03 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert for a motor vehicle crash on private property. No injuries were reported.

11:13 a.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence on Shenk Road in Washington Township for a subject who is confused and has been falling.

4:46 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to a residence on Central Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a report of a fire in the basement.

5:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Rousch Road in Washington Township on a hunting complaint.

6:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Cherry Street in the Village of Convoy to assist with a juvenile being unruly.

6:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Richey Road in Union Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

8:07 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a location on Ohio 49 in Harrison Township for a subject with back pain and difficulty breathing.