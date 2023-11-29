Annual live nativity drive-thru returns

Submitted information

The 25th annual Live Nativity Drive-Thru celebrates its quarter-century as it returns to the Van Wert County Fairgrounds.

Colorful first-century costumes, lively stations that include centurions, tax collectors, a marketplace, shepherds, the manger and everyone’s favorite, live camels.

This year, enter Gate No. 4 (125 Fox Road) at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds on Friday and Saturday, December 1-2. The drive-thru will be open from 6-9 p.m. each night. There is no cost, but donations will be accepted if offered.

At gate 4, you can go directly to the Live Nativity Drive-Thru or go through the 4-H Exchange Club Holiday Light Show first. The Van Wert CERT team will be on-site to help you find the way you need to go.

The Jennings Road Church of Christ is a contemporary, non-denominational church can be found on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.