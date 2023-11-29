VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/28/2023

Tuesday November 28, 2023

5:50 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township on a report of a possible motor vehicle crash. No crash was located.

10:17 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Jackson Street in the Village of Middle Point to check the welfare of juveniles who had not reported to school.

11:06 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert for a subject with symptoms of a stroke.

11:31 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Kear Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject with high blood pressure.

12:14 p.m. – Deputies made a traffic stop on Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township. A subject in the vehicle was arrested on a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for assault. An investigation is still pending on additional charges of possession of drugs. Eliza Starr Shaner, 23, of Convoy was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

1:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Town Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

2:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township on a complaint of reckless driving.

8:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Elizabeth Street in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of suspicious activity.