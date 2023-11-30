VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/29/2023

Wednesday November 29, 2023

1:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Pohlman Road in Washington Township.

1:33 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for Murder, involuntary manslaughter, and strangulation. Larry P. Andrus, 48, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility after being located in and extradited from Bay County, Florida.

7:12 a.m. – Dispatched Delphos Fire to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a report of a ditch fire.

7:54 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Jefferson Street in the City of Van Wert for a loose dog.

8:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Middle Point Road to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dutch John Road in Union Township to check the report of an injured deer.

9:19 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. Tyree Dewitt, 31, of Delphos was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

10:50 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject with a laceration.

12:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township.

12:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hoffman Street in the Village of Ohio City to check an abandoned 911 call.

2:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Harrison Township to check the welfare of residents.

6:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Middle Point Wetzel Road in Jackson Township on a complaint of telecommunications harassment.

9:42 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject having symptoms of a stroke.