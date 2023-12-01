VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/30/2023

Thursday November 30, 2023

12:50 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:34 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Jonestown Road in York Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

7:51 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Convoy for an unruly juvenile.

11:10 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to an area of Kear Road in the City of Van Wert for a truck fire.

1:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Ohio City to standby as a peace officer while a subject retrieved property.

2:33 p.m. – Deputies along with Van Wert Fire responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township for a report of a semi-truck rolled on its side. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol. C.E.R.T. responded to the scene to assist with traffic.

3:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Merrel Street in the Village of Scott for a report of a possible motor vehicle crash. No crash was found.

6:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Walnut Street in the Village of Middle Point on a fraud complaint.

6:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Monticello Spencerville Road in Jennings Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:28 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Main Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject experiencing back pain and shortness of breath.