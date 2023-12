Contest winner

Carolyn Kesler was the winner of the WKSD/WERT/VW independent Shop Local & Spend Local contest, which was in conjunction with the Van Wert Chamber of Commerce. Kesler won an assortment of gifts and prizes from local businesses. She’s pictured with Van Wert Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Mark Verville and WKSD/WERT General Manager Dave Roach. Photo submitted