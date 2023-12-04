VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/2/2023

Saturday December 2, 2023

12:51 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS for mutual aid with Grover Hill EMS for a report of a subject not breathing.

1:04 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Schumm Road in Willshire Township for a subject who fell and is having chest pain.

2:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Jackson Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported.

5:02 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Ridge Township to check the area for an injured deer.

9:31 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a location on Rockford Road in the Village of Willshire for a subject who had a seizure and passed out.

10:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Market Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:45 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Paulding County.

12:00 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Van Wert Willshire Road in Pleasant Township for a subject having difficulty walking.

12:30 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Woodlawn Cemetery in Liberty Township.

1:16 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from the Village of Convoy about a possible motor vehicle crash.

1:59 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area in Jennings Township for a stray dog in a pasture.

2:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Richey Road in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:10 p.m. – Deputies along with Middle Point EMS responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Lincoln Highway near Mendon Road in Ridge Township. The vehicle had left the roadway and struck a utility pole. The driver sustained minor injuries.

5:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in Willshire Township to assist an officer with ODNR.

9:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Hoghe Road in Liberty Township on a report of a suspicious vehicle.