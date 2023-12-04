VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/3/2023

Sunday December 3, 2023

12:18 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Wren Landeck Road in York Township for a subject with chest pain.

10:48 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Rumble Road in Hoaglin Township on a complaint of trespassing.

2:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township to assist two transients to the City of Van Wert.

11:00 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Elm Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject having difficulty breathing.