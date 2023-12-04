VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/1/2023

Friday December 1, 2023

2:59 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS for mutual aid with Paulding County EMS.

7:09 a.m. – Deputies along with Convoy EMS responded to a motor vehicle crash on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy. A 2009 Dodge Caravan driven by Rodney Pulfer of Convoy was eastbound on Tully Street and struck a parked trailer attached to a truck on the south side of the street. He was treated at the scene.

8:36 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of trespassing and criminal damaging.

12:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Convoy Heller Road in Tully Township on a complaint of identity theft.

1:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Maplewood Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Colwell Road in Union Township on a report of debris in the roadway.

2:44 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Ambrose Drive in the City of Delphos for a subject who had fallen.

4:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Fox Road in the City of Van Wert for a motor vehicle crash that occurred on private property, no injuries were reported.

4:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

5:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Edgewood Drive in Pleasant Township on a complaint of subjects shooting in a woods.

8:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bebb Street in the Village of Venedocia for a violation of a protection order. Abbey Elaine Eutsler, 37, was arrested and transported to the Van Wert County

Correctional Facility.

8:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Van Wert Willshire Road in Pleasant Township.

9:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township on a complaint of a subject in dark clothing walking in the roadway.

9:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township to attempt to locate a reported fire. The fire was located and found to be a controlled burn.

11:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township on a report of two gunshots being heard at a residence.