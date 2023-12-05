VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/4/2023

Monday December 4, 2023

5:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Liberty Street in the Village of Ohio City on a report of a suspicious person.

6:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Mason Street in the Village of Middle Point to check the welfare of a subject believed to be at the residence.

8:10 a.m. -Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Fox Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject reported as being unresponsive but breathing.

8:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Ohio 116 in Jennings Township.

10:43 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township on a report of reckless driving.

2:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 30 in Union Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:38 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert for a subject with low blood pressure.

3:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Waller Road in Tully Township on a complaint of domestic violence.

3:59 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Elm Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject having difficulty breathing.

5:30 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for Bond Violation. Edward James Sellers, 44, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

7:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:25 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township for a subject with chest pain.

8:51 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to a report of a residential structure fire at 11062 Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township. Convoy Fire, Ohio City Fire, Scott Fire provided tanker response. Deputies along with the Van Wert Police and Van Wert County CERT responded to assist.