Van Wert Police blotter 11/26-12/3/2023
Van Wert Police
Sunday, November 26 – a report was taken for a welfare check/theft in the 800 block of N. Washington St.
Sunday, November 26 – a welfare check was done on a citizen in the 200 block of N. Market St.
Sunday, November 26 – a theft was reported in the 1300 block of W. Main St.
Monday, November 27 – a theft was reported in the 1000 block of George St.
Monday, November 27 – a non-injury crash was reported at Westwood Drive and W. Ervin Rd.
Monday, November 27 – a report was made in reference to a possible assault in the 400 block of E. Main St.
Monday, November 27 – a report was made in reference to drug paraphernalia being located at the Goedde building.
Monday, November 27 – a wallet was turned into the police department.
Monday, November 27 – the police and fire departments responded to the 600 block of N. Market St.
Tuesday, November 28 – a report was made in reference to an assault in the 300 block of W. Crawford St.
Tuesday, November 28 – received a report of menacing in the 600 block of Center St.
Tuesday, November 28 – a theft was reported in the 1100 block of Gatsby Blvd.
Wednesday, November 29 – criminal damaging was reported in the 600 block of N. Franklin St.
Thursday, November 30 – an assault was reported in the 500 block of N. Walnut St. An investigation is pending.
Thursday, November 30 – drug paraphernalia was reported in the 200 block of W. Crawford St.
Friday, December 1 – a Van Wert resident reported a probation violation in the city of Van Wert.
Friday, December 1 – received a report of telecommunications harassment.
Friday, December 1 – a resident located a credit card at the Van Wert Reservoir. The card was returned to the owner.
Friday, December 1 – a welfare check was conducted on an individual in the 200 block of N. Market St.
Friday, December 1 – a criminal damaging report was taken in the 1200 block of Lincoln Highway.
Saturday, December 2 – a black box with syringes and a white powdery substance was located near the railroad tracks at N. Wayne St. and Jackson St. All items were destroyed.
Saturday, December 2 – a two-vehicle non-injury accident occurred at the intersection of Towne Center Blvd. And Christopher Crossing.
Sunday, December 3 – a resident in the 400 block of S. Shannon St. reported his vehicle was tampered with.
POSTED: 12/06/23 at 12:00 pm. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement