Van Wert Police blotter 11/26-12/3/2023

Sunday, November 26 – a report was taken for a welfare check/theft in the 800 block of N. Washington St.

Sunday, November 26 – a welfare check was done on a citizen in the 200 block of N. Market St.

Sunday, November 26 – a theft was reported in the 1300 block of W. Main St.

Monday, November 27 – a theft was reported in the 1000 block of George St.

Monday, November 27 – a non-injury crash was reported at Westwood Drive and W. Ervin Rd.

Monday, November 27 – a report was made in reference to a possible assault in the 400 block of E. Main St.

Monday, November 27 – a report was made in reference to drug paraphernalia being located at the Goedde building.

Monday, November 27 – a wallet was turned into the police department.

Monday, November 27 – the police and fire departments responded to the 600 block of N. Market St.

Tuesday, November 28 – a report was made in reference to an assault in the 300 block of W. Crawford St.

Tuesday, November 28 – received a report of menacing in the 600 block of Center St.

Tuesday, November 28 – a theft was reported in the 1100 block of Gatsby Blvd.

Wednesday, November 29 – criminal damaging was reported in the 600 block of N. Franklin St.

Thursday, November 30 – an assault was reported in the 500 block of N. Walnut St. An investigation is pending.

Thursday, November 30 – drug paraphernalia was reported in the 200 block of W. Crawford St.

Friday, December 1 – a Van Wert resident reported a probation violation in the city of Van Wert.

Friday, December 1 – received a report of telecommunications harassment.

Friday, December 1 – a resident located a credit card at the Van Wert Reservoir. The card was returned to the owner.

Friday, December 1 – a welfare check was conducted on an individual in the 200 block of N. Market St.

Friday, December 1 – a criminal damaging report was taken in the 1200 block of Lincoln Highway.

Saturday, December 2 – a black box with syringes and a white powdery substance was located near the railroad tracks at N. Wayne St. and Jackson St. All items were destroyed.

Saturday, December 2 – a two-vehicle non-injury accident occurred at the intersection of Towne Center Blvd. And Christopher Crossing.

Sunday, December 3 – a resident in the 400 block of S. Shannon St. reported his vehicle was tampered with.