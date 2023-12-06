VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/5/2023

Tuesday December 5, 2023

7:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 637 in Hoaglin Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported.

7:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Kreischer Road in Harrison Township on a report of death by natural causes.

7:55 p.m. – Deputies recovered a gun found lying in the middle of Ohio 116 in Ridge Township.

8:21 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Glenmore Road in Willshire Township for a subject with an infection.

12:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City to check the welfare of a resident.

12:26 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject having difficulty walking.

12:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Railroad Street in Union Township to check the welfare of a resident.

6:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Wetzel Road in Jackson Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported.

7:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Ridge Township for a motor vehicle crash. A 2005 Chrysler Sebring driven by Makenna Suever of Van Wert was westbound on Ohio 116 near Rogers Rd. She lost control while negotiating a curve and went into a ditch. She was not injured.

10:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Convoy Road in Hoaglin Township to make contact with a resident for the Van Wert Police.