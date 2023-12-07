Hovermans to perform at LBC

Submitted information

Paul and Annette Hoverman will be ministering Christmas music with their musical talents and instruments at the Liberty Baptist Church, 501 E. Third Street, Van Wert, at the 10:45 a.m. worship service on Sunday, December 10.

Paul and Annette Hoverman

Paul and Annette have blessed hundreds of people in Ohio and other parts of our country with over 30 years of Paul’s church choir directing and trumpet performances along with Annette’s piano solos, accompanying choirs and singers. Paul has been actively involved in years of music education and Annette has operated a piano studio and instructed 100’s of students in piano for over 39 years.

The Liberty Baptist Church is located five blocks east of the Van Wert County Museum in the former Horace Mann School building. The public is invited to this event and it is free.

The church’s Senior Pastor, Jim Burns will share a brief Christmas message during the service.

For more information visit the church’s Facebook page.