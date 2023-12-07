Presbyterian Church hosting Sing-Along

Submitted information

Join us for Van Wert community’s very first Handel’s “Messiah” Sing-Along to be held on from 7-8:30 p.m. Sunday, December 17, in First Presbyterian Church of Van Wert’s beautifully decorated sanctuary. The doors will open to the public at 6:15 p.m. Come to sing with us or come just to listen. There will be Messiah scores to borrow for anyone who would like to sing in the choir. If you would like to bring your own score, we are singing from the Schirmer/Spicker edition.

A “Messiah” Sing-Along, also known as a Scratch “Messiah” or The People’s “Messiah” is an informal performance in which the audience serves as the unrehearsed chorus, supported by a prepared core group. It is a come-as-you-are, casual evening of spiritual, historical and truly meaningful music.

The chorus will be seated in the front pews in their respective vocal groups while listeners may sit anywhere in the pews behind the chorus. Mr. Joel Trisel, Celina native and Bowling Green State University alumnus will be the director for our “Messiah” Sing-Along. Joel holds a master of music in vocal performance, a bachelor of music in music education and for the last eight years, has been the choral director for Celina City High School.

Familiar choruses such as, “For Unto Us a Child Is Born”, “Glory to God in the Highest”, and others will be sung throughout the evening with several featured soloists and ensembles that you won’t want to miss. In addition, organist Carol Zimmerman and pianist David VanTilburg will open the sing-along by performing the bombastic Messiah “Overture” and in the middle of the program will play the beautifully tranquil, “Pifa”- The Pastoral Symphony. We will end the sing-along with the famous, “Hallelujah Chorus”.

Featured soloists for the evening are: Shay Bolton, Sheila Chilcote-Collins, Mary Ann Falk, Kirsten Fuelling, Dee Hartsock-Fisher, Hannah Jones-Dresher, Mia Keirns, Anna Reichert, Joel Trisel, and the 16-member “In Spiritu” Women’s Ensemble.

FYI – There will be no stopping and/or re-starting choruses as it will be a “hold on to your hats and sing with wild abandon” night of glorious music. All are welcome. This is a wonderful way to celebrate and remember the true meaning of Christmas – the birth of our Lord, Christ’s passion and His promise of eternal life.