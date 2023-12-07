VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/6/2023

Wednesday December 6, 2023

2:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mendon Road in Rindge Township checking the area for a person for Van Wert Police.

7:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:07 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:21 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Convoy to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:48 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Middle Point to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:00 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Convoy IOOF Cemetery in Tully Township.

12:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tyler Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Shenk Road in Washington Township.

3:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township on a complaint of fraud.

4:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Converse Roselm Road in Jackson Township on a complaint of a stray dog.

6:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Yohn Yoh Road in Hoaglin Township to issue a kill slip for a deer.

7:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Mendon Road in Ridge Township to assist with an unruly juvenile.

8:24 . – Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on Ohio 116 in Jennings Township. A 2006 Honda Accord driven by Payton Amweg of Ohio city was westbound and was negotiating the curve at Ohio 116 and Venedocia-St. Marys Road. Amweg failed to slow down in time to complete the turn and went through the intersection and hit a utility pole and slid into the field just west of the intersection. The car sustained disabling damage and Amweg had minor visible injuries of scrapes on her face. She declined medical treatment and advised that her grandparents would take her to urgent care. When the car hit the utility pole it caused the power lines to come down, resulting in a power outage in the surrounding area. AEP responded and took care of all live wires on scene and restoring power.