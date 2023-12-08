VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/7/2023

Thursday December 7, 2023

5:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Brodnix Road in York Township to contact a resident for Van Wert Health.

6:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Marsh Road in Pleasant Township to check the welfare of a resident.

9:47 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Kings Church Road in Harrison Township for a subject with head and abdominal pain.

10:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hattery Road in Hoaglin Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:15 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Union Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:17 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject being shocked by an external life vest.

12:30 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third degree felony. Jack Kelly Buckner, 48, of Willshire Township is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

12:30 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for one count of third degree felony strangulation, and one count third degree felony domestic violence. Emmett L. Waltz III, 36, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

1:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert for a motor vehicle crash on private property, no injuries were reported.

2:54 p.m. – Deputies served two warrants issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for third degree felony attempted trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present. Jesse A. Hodgson, 36, Washington Township is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

3:19 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Bergner Road in Pleasant Township for a subject who was ill.

6:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Koch Street in the Village of Ohio City to assist with a juvenile who was being unruly.

6:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Jackson Street in the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of Domestic Dispute.

6:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Willshire Ohio City Road in Willshire Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 709 in Liberty Township to check an open line 911 call.

7:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township.

10:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Convoy Road in Union Township on a report of an injured deer along the roadway.

10:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township.