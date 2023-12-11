Van Wert Police blotter 12/3-12/9/23

Van Wert Police

Sunday, December 3 – an unruly juvenile report was taken in the 400 block of N. Washington St.

Monday, December 4 – a report was taken after a dog killed several chickens in the 300 block of N. Jefferson St.

Monday, December 4 – telecommunications harassment was reported in the 100 block of Idlewood Drive.

Tuesday, December 5 – a two-vehicle crash occurred in the 1200 block of S. Washington St. There were no injuries.

Wednesday, December 6 – a trespassing incident was reported in the 300 block of S. Market St.

Thursday, December 7 – an unruly juvenile report was taken into the 600 block of Golden Oaks Drive.

Thursday, December 7 – a disabled/junk motor vehicle was removed from the 900 block of Hughes St.

Friday, December 8 – located and served Ricky Welker with a child support charge through Van Wert Municipal Court.

Friday, December 8 – an attempted robbery in the 100 block of Gleason Ave. was reported to the police department.

Friday, December 8 – a citizen brought in $39 that was found at Fountain Park.

Saturday, December 9 – received a report of a dog bite in the 200 block of W. Second St.

Saturday, December 9 – a theft report was taken in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Saturday, December 9 – the police department investigated an underage party in the 200 block of S. Lynn St. After further investigation, 10 adults and eight juveniles were charged, with a total of 21 charges filed in connection with the incident.