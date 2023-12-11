VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/10/2023

Sunday December 10, 2023

1:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the Village of Convoy on a report of a possible fight.

6:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Jackson Street in the Village of Wren to standby as a peace officer while a subject retrieved property.

2:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to Crestview Schools in the Village of Convoy after the School reported receiving a threatening email indicating a bomb threat to the district. The facility was evacuated while the buildings and grounds were searched. No device was located.

3:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in York Township on a complaint of hunters trespassing.

4:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City to check the report of an activated alarm.

4:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Willshire Eastern Road in Willshire Township to assist with juveniles being unruly.

7:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wolfcale Road in Harrison Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported.

8:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township to take a complaint of possible child neglect.