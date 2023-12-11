VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/8/2023

Friday December 8, 2023

1:43 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who passed out.

7:55 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area in the City of Delphos for a stray dog.

8:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Hoghe Road in Liberty Township for a sick or injured deer.

11:20 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Woodstock Drive in the City of Van Wert for a subject having difficulty breathing.

12:25 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to a location on Middle Point Road on a complaint of a subject being bitten by a dog.

1:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dull Robinson Road in Union Township for a Corn Header that fell off a trailer.

5:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of the Middle Point Park on a complaint of juvenile being unruly.

7:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of harassment.

11:03 p.m. – Deputies attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the City of Van Wert. It was found the vehicle had expired plates and was believed the driver did not have a valid license. The vehicle would not pull over for the deputies. The vehicle stopped at their residence on Franklin Street in the City of Van Wert. The driver, Elexia G. Manzanalez, 34, of Van Wert, was issued a traffic citation for expired license plates, no driver’s license, and failure to comply with order or signal of police.