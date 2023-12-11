VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/9/2023

Saturday December 9, 2023

3:03 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of the Van Wert Reservoirs on U.S. 127 in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:19 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township.

5:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township.

6:31 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Kear Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject with foot pain.

7:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Brodnix Road in York Township on a complaint of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was located later in the day in the City of Delphos.

9:49 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Jackson Street in the Village of Wren to check the welfare of a resident.

2:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bebb Street in the Village of Venedocia to standby as a peace officer while a subject retrieved property.

3:01 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Dog Creek Road in Ridge Township for a subject who was ill.

5:37 p.m. – Deputies while on a traffic stop on Convoy Road in Jackson Township found the subject had an active warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court. Leslie Collins, 44, of Van Wert was issued a warning for the traffic violation and was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility on the warrant.

6:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Water Street in the Village of Scott to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to the area of Dealey Drive in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of a stray dog.

8:48 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a location on Richey Road in Pleasant Township for a subject with an injured elbow.

10:02 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Franklin Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject with a laceration.

10:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

11:17 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident who was experiencing a mental crisis.

11:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Line Road in Tully Township to contact a resident about a vehicle located in Columbus.

11:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Walnut Street in the City of Van Wert on a complaint of subject trespassing.

11:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 66 in Washington Township on a complaint of domestic violence. Joshua David Hurles, 44, of Washington Township was charged with fourth degree felony domestic violence and was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.