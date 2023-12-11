Winans open…

Winans Coffee & Chocolate has announced its new Van Wert location is now open. The hometown chocolate shop is located at 107 E. Main St. “We are thrilled to bring Winans to Van Wert,” said Wilson Reiser, CEO and fifth generation Winans family-owner. “Winans is a company deeply rooted in small-town values that we hold dear. Having been early participants in the revitalization of various downtown areas, including Piqua, Troy, Springfield, Dayton, Lima, and Wapakoneta, we understand the power of coffee and bustling downtowns in fostering connections.” Winans Van Wert will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday- Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. VW independent photo