VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/22/2023

Tuesday December 12, 2023

12:28 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Juvenile Court for failure to appear. Lance J. Thompson, 42, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

1:24 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township to assist Mercer County in locating a vehicle being used by an unauthorized subject.

8:00 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject who had fallen.

8:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township.

11:32 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of State Street in the Village of Willshire on a complaint of a loose dog.

11:36 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a medical alarm at a residence on Klinger Road in Tully Township.

12:02 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township on a report of a dog chasing cars.

1:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Street in the Village of Willshire on a complaint of fraud.

1:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Cable Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ohio 118 in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a motor vehicle crash. Donovan M. Kinsell of Convoy was cited for failure to control after his car went off the street and struck a power pole. Kinsell said he swerved to a cat in the roadway. Deputies were assisted at the scene by Convoy Fire & EMS and AEP.

5:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 127 in Liberty Township on a report of a disabled vehicle partially in the roadway.

6:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Central Avenue in the City of Van Wert on a complaint of a parking violation.

6:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Harrison Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported.

6:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Thistlewood Court in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Burris Road in Liberty Township on a report of a deceased deer in the roadway.

8:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.