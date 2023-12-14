VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/13/2023

Monday December 13, 2023

5:38 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject having a diabetic emergency.

7:31 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Ridge Township to remove a deceased deer from the roadway.

8:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Green Street in the Village of Willshire to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:06 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject on station reference a motor vehicle crash that occurred on U.S. 30 in Tully Township.

3:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Blaine Street in the Village of Scott on a complaint of subjects trespassing.

4:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Poe Road in Ridge Township on a complaint of harassment.

5:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 709 in York Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported.

6:07 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to a residence on Franklin Street in the Village of Convoy for an active carbon monoxide alarm.

8:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township on a report of a vehicle that struck a utility pole and left the scene.

9:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

11:54 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a location on U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a subject having