VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/14/2023

Thursday December 14, 2023

2:01 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:32 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Linden Drive in the City of Van Wert for a subject having difficulty breathing.

10:42 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Bergner Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of harassment.

10:52 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to a location in the City of Delphos on a complaint of a loose dog.

10:56 a.m. – Deputies made a traffic stop on Van Wert Willshire Road in Pleasant Township. The vehicle had expired plates, and the driver was under suspension. The plates were removed for the BMV and the vehicle was towed. The driver, Dallas Stump, 29, of Willshire was issued a citation for expired plates and driving under suspension.

11:03 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Jackson Street in the Village of Wren to check the welfare of a resident.

11:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township on a complaint of theft.

11:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Elm Sugar Road in Tully Township.

2:30 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Convoy IOOF Cemetery in Tully Township.

3:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:00 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for two counts of vandalism, both fifth degree felonies. Todd Jeffrey Bruseau, 48, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

4:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:58 p.m. – Deputies spoke to a resident from Doner Road in Jackson Township on a complaint of harassment.

6:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 66 in Washington Township to standby as a peace officer while they retrieved property.

9:35 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from the City of Van Wert reference to a juvenile being assaulted while on a school bus in the county.

11:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township on a complaint of a subject in dark clothing jumping out into traffic.