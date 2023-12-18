Van Wert Police blotter 12/10-12/16/23

Van Wert Police

Sunday, December 10 – two trailers were reported stolen from the 800 block of N. Franklin St.

Sunday, December 10 – criminal trespassing was reported in the 300 block of W. Maple Ave.

Sunday December 10 – an unruly juvenile was reported in the 800 block of W. Main St.

Sunday, December 10 – conducted a welfare check in the 1100 block of S. Shannon St.

Monday, December 11 – criminal damaging was reported in the 1100 block of Bell Ave.

Monday, December 11 – an assault was reported in the 200 block of N. Walnut St.

Tuesday, December 12 – a telephone harassment report was taken.

Tuesday, December 12 – a Sycamore St. resident reported being the victim of credit card fraud.

Tuesday, December 12 – Lance Jay Thompson, 42, of Van Wert was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Van Wert County Juvenile Court.

Tuesday, December 12 – a parking citation was issued on Valam Drive.

Tuesday, December 12 – unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in Mercer County. A silver Dodge minivan with the last known direction of travel was reported as north on U.S. 127 from the truck stop. The van was located at the Taco Bell parking lot and was not occupied. The van was held pending release to the owner and no charges were filed at the request of the owner.

Wednesday, December 13 – criminal trespassing was reported in the 300 block of E. Sycamore St.

Wednesday, December 13 – telephone harassment was reported in the 1000 block of S. Walnut St.

Wednesday, December 13 – a female stole medication from the pharmacy in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Thursday, December 14 – officers recovered a stolen vehicle out of Maryland and arrested Rebecca Hakes on an outstanding felony warrant from Pennsylvania. The recovery and arrest were made in the 800 block of N. Washington St.

Thursday, December 14 – a junk violation was located in the 200 block of W. First St. A door hanger was left with a grace period to become in compliance before any further action is taken.

Thursday, December 14 – a residence in the 600 block of N. Washington St. was checked for a junk violation. A door hanger was left.

Friday, December 15 – the theft of merchandise was reported from Walmart.

Friday, December 15 – Brett Fortney was served a charge for child support.

Friday, December 15 – a report was made in reference to a trespassing incident.

Saturday, December 16 – charged Brittany Laney, Anthony Williford Michael Paige and Tyler Paige, all of Van Wert, with disorderly conduct after an incident in the 600 block of N. Franklin St.