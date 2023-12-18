VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/15/2023

Friday December 15, 2023

10:06 a.m. – Deputies transported a motorist from the City of Van Wert to their vehicle on U.S. 30 in Union Township.

10:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of theft.

10:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:02 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Sunrise Court in the City of Van Wert for a subject having a seizure.

4:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Becker Road in Jennings Township on a complaint of trespassing.

4:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on State Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

5:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area on Ohio 49 in Willshire Township on a complaint of a loose dog.

5:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a deer on Willshire Eastern Road in Willshire Township, no injuries were reported.

7:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Augustine Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:18 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Kenwick Drive in the City of Van Wert for a subject who was lethargic.