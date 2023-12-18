VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/16/2023

Saturday December 16, 2023

10:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Doner Road in Jackson Township on a complaint of hunters shooting from the roadway.

10:09 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to a residence on Liberty Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of an odor of something burning.

10:58 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:47 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Richey Road in Pleasant Township for a subject with a head injury.

5:12 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for a subject with a neck injury.

6:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Route 637 in Hoaglin Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported.

8:45 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Ohio 49 in the Village of Wren for a subject who had fallen.

11:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of a suspicious vehicle.

11:55 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Burris Road in Liberty Township for a subject with chest pressure.