VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/17/2023

Sunday December 17, 2023

4:45 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject with a fever.

9:13 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who had fallen.

9:35 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Elm Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject having difficulty breathing.

10:17 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Sycamore Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:15 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject for a subject with chest pain.

11:25 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Lare Road in Tully Township for a subject who fainted.

11:36 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Madison Boulevard in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had fallen.

2:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dustman Road in Pleasant Township on a report of theft.

5:10 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to a location on Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert on a report of fire in the kitchen of Taco Bell.

10:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.