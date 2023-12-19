VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/18/2023

Monday December 18, 2023

6:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Fife Road in Hoaglin Township for an abandoned vehicle parked in a private driveway.

6:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township on a report of an injured deer.

6:40 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Front Street in the Village of Wren for a subject having difficulty speaking.

11:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Convoy Road in Hoaglin Township.

1:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Richey Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of identity theft.

1:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Westwood Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:31 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject with cardiac issues.

4:42 p.m. – Deputies along with Van Wert EMS responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township on a report of a possible overdose.

5:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Kear Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:03 p.m. – Dispatched Willshire and Wren Fire to a residence on Willshire Ohio City Road in Willshire Township for a CO2 detector alarm.

8:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township.

8:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township on a complaint of a suspicious vehicle.

8:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township. One vehicle left the roadway striking a utility pole, no injuries were reported. No other information is available.

9:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township to check on a disabled vehicle.