VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/19/2023

Tuesday December 19, 2023

5:06 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Ohio 709 in Liberty Township for a subject that had fallen.

5:42 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Burris Road in Liberty Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

6:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Pleasant Township to check an open line 911 call.

10:31 a.m. – Deputies along with Convoy Fire and EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Feasby Wisener Road in Tully Township. A truck driven by Caleb Christophersen of Convoy hit a large patch of ice on Feasby Wisener Road and went off the road, then rolled over before coming to rest on its wheels. Christophersen was transported by Convoy EMS to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital.

1:33 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from John Yoh Road in Hoaglin Township reference an abandon vehicle on his property.

1:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Christopher Crossing in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Augustine Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:50 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Elm Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject who had fallen.

9:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on First Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.