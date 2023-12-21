VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/20/2023

Wednesday December 20, 2023

1:11 a.m.. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township on a report of a reckless operation.

10:42 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Town Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert for a subject that had fallen.

2:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hattery Road in Hoaglin Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township on a report of a truck leaking liquid from the cargo area.

3:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of a dispute over property.

3:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Sycamore Street in the City of Van Wert. Deputy observed a subject on a bicycle that has an active warrant for their arrest. The subject fled from law enforcement and eventually abandoned his bicycle and continued fleeing on foot. The subject was not located. Deputies were assisted by Van Wert City Police.

4:44 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for probation violation. Kyle Andrew Jacks, 33, of Degraff is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

5:42 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Schumm Road in Willshire Township for a subject who was weak and confused.

2005 hrs. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 127 in Liberty Township to check an open line 911 call.

8:22 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject short of breath.

9:28 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Koch Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject who was ill.

11:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy.