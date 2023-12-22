Business Boot Camp planned for 2024

Submitted information

The much-anticipated Business Boot Camp 2024, previously known as LAUNCH!, promises an immersive journey for aspiring and established entrepreneurs, offering a three-part series focused on igniting business growth, knowledge sharing, and fostering community development.

Entrepreneur Workshop (February 2024)

Kicking off the series on February 10, the Entrepreneur Workshop will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Truland Equipment, 10305 Liberty-Union Rd, Van Wert. This workshop will empower attendees with insights, resources and best practices crucial for business success.

Featuring a diverse panel of local business professionals and community development organizations, attendees will gain invaluable knowledge spanning various business facets. The panel will cover legal considerations, financial strategies, marketing insights, and community resources. Community development resources are from Van Wert Area Economic Development, Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce, Main Street Van Wert, and Van Wert Forward. Attendees can anticipate a detailed agenda closer to the event, promising an engaging and enlightening session.

Business Planning + Coaching Sessions (March and April 2024)

Continuing the momentum, the Business Boot Camp will feature business planning and coaching sessions throughout March and April 2024. Partnering with Northwest State Community College, the sessions will cover essential aspects of business planning, including state and federal requirements, crafting effective business plans, marketing strategies, and financial planning. Registration for these sessions will be available at the Entrepreneur Workshop or by contacting VWAEDC at 419.238.2999.

Pitch Your Plan to Win (May 2024)

Concluding the series in May 2024, the ‘Pitch Your Plan to Win’ segment will allow entrepreneurs to present their innovative ideas to a panel of local judges and potential investors. Winners across industry categories – Retail/Food & Beverage, Other Services, and Skilled Trades—will receive cash prizes and other incentives to support the launch or expansion of their businesses. Collaborating with Van Wert Forward, an exclusive downtown space at a discounted rate will be offered for the Retail / Food & Beverage category.

For more information and updates on Business Boot Camp 2024, contact Van Wert Area Economic Development at 419.238.2999.