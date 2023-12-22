VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/21/2023

Thursday December 21, 2023

7:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a deer on Wolfcale Road in Harrison Township, no injuries were reported.

7:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 709 in Liberty Township on a complaint of reckless operation.

8:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 81 in York Township for a deer that had been struck and injured.

8:34 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on High Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject possibly having a diabetic emergency.

11:04 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Liberty Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who passed out and fell.

1:00 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Middle Creek Cemetery.

2:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Rockford Road in the Village of Willshire on a complaint of a subject failing to pay for gas.

2:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Converse Roselm Road in Jennings Township to a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported.

5:50 p.m. – Deputies took a report for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer that had occurred on Dutch John Road in Union Township.

6:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial burglary alarm at a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township.

7:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in Union Township for a motor vehicle crash. A vehicle had left the roadway striking a mailbox. No injuries were reported.