VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/22/2023

Friday December 22, 2023

8:02 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Jackson Street in the Village of Wren for a subject who was incoherent.

8:22 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Madison Boulevard in the City of Van Wert for a subject having a possible stroke.

9:44 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio Indiana State Line Road in Harrison Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

9:55 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject with high blood pressure.

1:02 p.m. – Deputies served two warrants issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court at a residence on Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township. Jessica Lee Thompson, 38, was served with a warrant for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. James E. Mihm Jr., 29, was served with a warrant for fourth degree felony OVI, and fifth degree felony aggravated possession of drugs. Both subjects are being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

1:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Shenk Road in Washington Township.

1:43 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident in reference to a subject failing to return property.

1:47 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Maxine Lane in the City of Van Wert for a subject who was ill.

2:55 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a subject who was unresponsive.

5:10 p.m. – Deputies took a motor vehicle crash report involving a deer that occurred on Slane Road in Hoaglin Township. No injuries were reported.

5:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle off the roadway on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township. No vehicle was able to be located.

6:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Grill Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Colwell Road in Union Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a dog.

8:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Washington Township to check an abandoned 911 call.