Van Wert Police blotter 12/17-12/23/23

Van Wert Police

Sunday, December 17 – received a call of a suspicious person in the 600 block of N. Franklin St.

Monday, December 18 – a motorist struck a power pole in the 700 block of S. Walnut St.

Monday, December 18 – a theft was reported in the 600 block of N. Market St.

Monday, December 18 – arrested Milo B. Hunt of Van Wert on outstanding warrants out of Paulding and Mercer counties.

Tuesday, December 19 – a shoplifting incident was reported on Towne Center Blvd. Charges are pending.

Tuesday, December 19 – a report was made in reference to a breaking and entering at Metals Recycling Technology.

Tuesday, December 19 – a theft was reported in the 200 block of Burt St.

Tuesday, December 19 – a theft was reported in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Tuesday, December 19 – arrested Theresa Bakle on an active warrant from Van Wert Municipal Court.

Tuesday, December 19 – an assault report was taken in the 900 block of E. Crawford St.

Wednesday, December 20 – charged Sarah Allen with failure to control animals in public in the 200 block of Burt St.

Thursday December 21 – arrested Samuel J. Cassidy on an outstanding warrant from Van Wert Municipal Court.

Friday, December 22 – received a report of a theft from Walmart.

Friday, December 22 – a report was made in reference to trespassing at Walmart.

Friday, December 22 – a felonious assault report was taken in the 100 block of Christopher Crossing.

Friday, December 22 – issued a summons to Brent Strawser for two counts of dog at-large and two counts of failure to register dogs.

Saturday, December 23 – a resident in the 300 block of N. Harrison St. reported a window on the east side of his home was broken.

Saturday, December 23 – a two-vehicle crash occurred in the Dollar Tree parking lot.

Saturday, December 23 – arrested John E. Duer on a warrant from Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Saturday, December 23 – arrested Melanie A. Eyink, 46, for domestic violence after an incident in the 1000 block of Prospect Ave.