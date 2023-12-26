VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/23/2023

Saturday December 23, 2023

3:06 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Dixon Cavett Road in Union Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

11:35 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject in and out of consciousness.

12:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Kreischer Road in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:40 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Gordon Avenue in the City of Van Wert on a complaint of a loose dog.

1:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:51 p.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a motorist having a medical emergency.

2:22 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Cherry Street in the City of Delphos on a complaint of a stray dog in a chicken pen.

3:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Richey Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of fraud.

4:18 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a probation violation. John Edward Duer, 30, of Delphos is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

4:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Second Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:22 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Wren Landeck Road in Jennings Township for a subject who was unconscious.

6:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Adams Road in Mercer County to assist Mercer County.

7:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

8:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police with a disorderly subject.

10:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hoaglin Center Road in Ridge Township to standby for a child exchange.

11:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township on a report of a suspicious vehicle.