VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/23/2023
Saturday December 23, 2023
3:06 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Dixon Cavett Road in Union Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.
11:35 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject in and out of consciousness.
12:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Kreischer Road in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
12:40 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Gordon Avenue in the City of Van Wert on a complaint of a loose dog.
1:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
1:51 p.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a motorist having a medical emergency.
2:22 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Cherry Street in the City of Delphos on a complaint of a stray dog in a chicken pen.
3:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Richey Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of fraud.
4:18 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a probation violation. John Edward Duer, 30, of Delphos is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
4:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Second Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
5:22 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Wren Landeck Road in Jennings Township for a subject who was unconscious.
6:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Adams Road in Mercer County to assist Mercer County.
7:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township to check an abandoned 911 call.
8:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police with a disorderly subject.
10:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hoaglin Center Road in Ridge Township to standby for a child exchange.
11:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township on a report of a suspicious vehicle.
POSTED: 12/26/23 at 6:35 am. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement