VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/24/2023
Sunday December 24, 2023
11:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Jackson Street in the Village of Middle Point to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
12:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Holdgreve Road in Washington Township to standby as a peace officer during a child exchange.
1:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Ohio City on a complaint of two loose dogs.
5:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 127 in Mercer County to assist Mercer County Sheriff’s Office.
6:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township on a complaint of a cyclist cutting into traffic, almost being hit.
6:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wren Landeck Road in Jennings Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
8:49 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Crestwood Drive in the City of Van Wert for a subject having cardiac issues.
10:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
