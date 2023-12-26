VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/25/2023

Monday December 25, 2023

8:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Elm Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

8:37 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Elm Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject having a seizure.

9:08 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point and Van Wert EMS to a residence on Mendon Road in Ridge Township for a report of a subject not breathing.

12:21 p.m. – Dispatched Spencerville EMS to a residence on Ohio 117 in Jennings Township for a subject who was ill.

1:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

4:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township.

5:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township to assist a disabled motorist.

6:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Ohio City to assist a subject who may have been having a mental crisis.

7:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Brodnix Road in York Township on a report of a suspicious vehicle.

8:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township to assist a subject who may have been having a mental crisis.