VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/26/2023

Tuesday December 26, 2023

2:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Sponseller Street in the Village of Convoy on a report of suspicious activity.

6:51 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Jonestown Road in York Township after receiving a request to send law enforcement to the area. Deputies located a subject in a vehicle, deceased of a self-inflicted wound.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Van Wert County Coroner.

7:45 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Elizabeth Street in the Village of Convoy on a report of an open door at a residence.

9:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Greenville Road in Liberty Township to check the welfare of a subject.

10:24 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bockey Road in Washington Township on a compliant of criminal trespassing.

12:00 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject having difficulty breathing.

12:22 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on South Street in the Village of Middle Point for a subject that had fallen.

12:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on White Road in Willshire Township on a report of fraud.

6:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Richey Road in Pleasant Township on a report of domestic violence. Joel Lee Crawford, 35, of Richey Road was arrested for fourth degree felony domestic violence, first degree misdemeanor theft, and second degree misdemeanor possessing drug abuse instruments. He is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility. The incident remains under investigation.

7:15 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a residence from the City of Van Wert on a child custody complaint.