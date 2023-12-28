VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/27/2023

Wednesday December 27, 2023

4:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a deer on U.S. 224 in Harrison Township, no injuries were reported.

11:41 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Grill Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject having difficulty breathing.

2:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

2:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert for a motor vehicle crash that occurred on private property, no injuries were reported.

2:43 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Sponseller Street in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of a loose dog.

3:09 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township for a subject who was ill.

5:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township for a noise disturbance.

7:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township on a report of an abandoned bicycle.

11:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Elm Sugar Road in Tully Township on a report of loose cows.