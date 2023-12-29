VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/28/2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023

1:29 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist Van Wert Police.

4:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sycamore Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:15 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy.

6:25 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Elizabeth Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject having difficulty breathing.

8:43 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on John Yoh Road in Hoaglin Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

9:03 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township on a complaint of theft.

9:45 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Jonathan Michael Fugatt, 50, of Lima is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

10:17 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Elm Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject who was ill.

12:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township for a report of a subject who got out of a vehicle and was attempting to stop traffic asking for help. Ohio City EMS was dispatched to the scene for further evaluation of the subject.

2:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a complaint of an abandoned vehicle at the Wren Post Office.

3:08 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Emerson Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of telecommunications harassment.

3:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dutch John Road in Union Township on a report of reckless operation.

6:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Hartsock Road on a complaint of old concrete being dumped along the road.

7:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Line Road in Tully Township on a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a pig.

9:51 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Sponseller Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject having difficulty breathing.

9:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Williams Street in the Village of Willshire on a report of suspicious activity.

10:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township to check an open line 911 call.