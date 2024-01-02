Van Wert Police blotter 12/24-12/30/23

Van Wert Police

Sunday, December 24 – an assault/domestic violence incident was reported at the Van Wert Party Mart in the 1000 block of S. Washington St. No criminal action was taken as both parties were uncooperative.

Sunday, December 24 – a report was made in reference to a theft in the 200 block of Burt St.

Sunday, December 24 – telephone harassment was reported by a Wall St. resident.

Sunday, December 24 – a theft and criminal mischief were reported in the 300 block of S. Wayne St.

Sunday, December 24 – arrested Eric Seekings in the 300 block of N. Tyler St. on an outstanding warrant.

Sunday, December 24 – a domestic violence report was taken in the 200 block of E. Second St.

Sunday, December 24 – arrested Jerad Caldwell on a probation violation in the 900 block of Leeson Ave.

Monday, December 25 – a domestic violence incident was reported in the 600 block of Elm St. The matter is under investigation.

Monday, December 25 – a report was made in reference to a bicycle stolen at Casey’s General Store.

Monday, December 25 – received a report of a theft in the 200 block of Burt St.

Tuesday, December 26 – arrested April L. Nunemaker on an outstanding warrant for failing to appear on a charge of possessing drug abuse instruments.

Wednesday, December 27 – received a report of criminal damaging in the 500 block of George St.

Wednesday, December 27 – received a report of disorderly conduct in the 1100 block of Bell Ave.

Wednesday, December 27 – a minor crash occurred in the 400 block of Dickinson Ave.

Wednesday, December 27 – arrested a 16-year-old boy for domestic violence after an altercation in the 300 block of S. Chestnut St.

Wednesday, December 27 – dispatched officers and Van Wert EMS to the 400 block of Neel Ave.

Wednesday, December 27 – a debit card was turned into the police department.

Thursday, December 28 – telephone harassment was reported in the 1100 block of Bell Ave.

Thursday, December 28 – a criminal damaging report was taken in the 1200 block of S. Washington St.

Thursday, December 28 – a minor crash was reported in the 1100 block of Park St.

Thursday, December 28 – arrested Lance Thompson for drug paraphernalia while in the 100 block of E. Main St.

Friday, December 29 – a theft report was taken in the 500 block of George St.

Friday, December 29 – received a report of several fireworks going off in the 1100 block of Olympic Drive.

Friday, December 29 – a report was made in reference to a theft.

Friday, December 29 – issued a court summons to Tausha Walsh, 50, of Convoy, after a shoplifting incident at Walmart.

Friday, December 29 – arrested Christopher Corwin, 41, of Van Wert on an active warrant out of Paulding County Common Pleas Court.

Saturday, December 30 – a report was taken after the city received a complaint for an ordinance violation in the 1000 block of E. Main St.

Saturday, December 30 – conducted a welfare check in the 200 block of N. Chestnut St.

Saturday, December 30 – took a report for theft in the 500 block of George St.